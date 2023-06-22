Why Avid Bioservices Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 14%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares climbed 422% to $0.5572 after the company announced acquisition of Spyre Therapeutics and concurrent oversubscribed $210 million private investment positions.
- Locafy Limited LCFY jumped 89.7% to $13.28 after the company announced an agreement with a U.S.-based media publisher to utilize "Entity-Based" Keystone SEO technology.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS gained 66% to $9.15. TRxADE HEALTH announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares climbed 65% to $2.1792 after dropping 43% on Wednesday.
- Root, Inc. ROOT shares jumped 40% to $13.59 following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the company has received a takeover bid.
- VCI Global Limited VCIG rose 37% to $6.79.
- NexImmune, Inc. NEXI climbed 26.4% to $0.33.
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. BRFH rose 26.2% to $1.3001.
- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS gained 26% to $2.7750 after the company and Tourmaline Bio announced a merger agreement.
- Edgio, Inc. EGIO rose 20.1% to $0.55.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES gained 18.4% to $1.54 following strong quarterly sales.
- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR climbed 16% to $0.28. Better Choice reported a strategic investment from Alphia of $5 million, establishing a direct manufacturing relationship.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ONCY gained 15.7% to $2.4999.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT surged 15% to $0.2981. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced the pricing of a $4.5 million public offering.
- Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. TMPO shares gained 14.5% to $0.4189. Tempo Automation secured $7 million convertible promissory note facility strengthening financial position and providing capital for Optimum acquisition.
- Sotera Health Company SHC rose 14.4% to $17.16. Sotera Health finalized settlement of ethylene oxide litigation in Illinois.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS shares gained 12.7% to $9.98 after the company reported pricing of $107.3 million upsized public offering and concurrent private placement.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. XELB rose 12.7% to $1.42.
- Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK climbed 10.3% to $23.38.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE gained 10.3% to $1.8750 possibly in reaction to a recommendation from special master Corinne Elise Amato on the objections raised in relation to the company's proposed settlement with shareholders.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV climbed 10.2% to $10.50 after the company reported results from the chronic period of the TUSCANY-2 Phase 2b study of RVT-3101 in ulcerative colitis, demonstrating improved efficacy from the induction to chronic period.
- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. OBIO gained 9.9% to $9.43.
- Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation ADRT rose 9.4% to $11.64.
- U.S. Gold Corp. USAU rose 9.1% to $4.67.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI gained 8.7% to $239.16.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS gained 6.5% to $7.71 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Commercial Metals Company CMC rose 5.3% to $50.16 following strong quarterly results.
Losers
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY shares dropped 30.8% to $0.9621 after the company announced pricing of a $4.7 million public offering.
- AlloVir, Inc. ALVR shares dipped 27.4% to $3.58 after the company priced a 20 million share offering at $3.75 per share.
- Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI fell 24.9% to $1.1191. Advanced Health Intelligence shares jumped 101% on Wednesday after the company signed a Letter of Intention with UAE-Based e-script medicine management company Pharmak Pharmacy.
- Mallinckrodt plc MNK dropped 20.6% to $1.2150.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PIRS dipped 18.3% to $0.2129.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO fell 16.3% to $0.1339 after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB declined 16% to $1.2684. Chemomab Therapeutics recently reported data from secondary analysis of Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial assessing CM-101.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 15.8% to $1.0094 after reporting Phase 2 Epidermolysis Bullosa trial results.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE dropped 15.5% to $0.2450.
- U Power Limited UCAR shares fell 15.2% to $7.09. China unveiled on Wednesday a 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) package of tax breaks over four years for electric vehicles (EVs) and other green cars, its biggest yet for the industry as it seeks to boost slower auto sales growth.
- P3 Health Partners Inc. PIII dropped 14.6% to $3.7550. P3 Health Partners recently named William Bettermann as its Executive Vice President and COO.
- BioCardia, Inc. BCDA fell 14.3% to $2.40.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO fell 14.1% to $13.38 after the company issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS dropped 12.8% to $2.01.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR dipped 11.3% to $95.61 after the company announced pricing of an offering of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. NAUT dropped 10.8% to $3.9408.
- Cerence Inc. CRNC dipped 10.4% to $29.76.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR fell 10.1% to $26.68 after the company suspended factory operations due to worker's strike.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH fell 9.3% to $0.1768 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI dropped 9.1% to $34.10 following weak quarterly earnings.
- iRobot Corporation IRBT declined 8.2% to $45.40 following a report suggesting EU antitrust regulators expect to open an investigation into Amazon's proposed deal with the company.
- Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP fell 7.6% to $4.3850.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS tumbled 6.5% to $395.50 after the company reported third-quarter results and said it expects FY23 revenue at lower end of $2.08bn to $2.10 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA dropped 5.8% to $11.50.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN shares fell 4.7% to $39.40. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean Holdings from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $35 price target.
Now Read This: Bitcoin Jumps Above $30,000 Following Jobless Claims Data; Pepe, Conflux Among Top Gainers
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.