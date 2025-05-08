May 8, 2025 9:01 AM 2 min read

Spotify, Shake Shack, Wynn Resorts And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is bullish on Shake Shack Inc. SHAK, which reported quarterly earnings last week. The company will open 40 to 50 new company-operated stores this year, he noted.

On May 1, the company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents, missing the street view of 16 cents. Quarterly sales of $320.90 million (up 10.5%) missed the analyst consensus estimate of $328.08 million.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said the international expansion makes Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN a growth stock.

On the earnings front, Wynn Resorts reported quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share on May 6, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $1.70 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares U.S. Financials ETF IYF as her final trade, saying lack of new regulation is a driver here.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT hit another all-time high.

Spotify reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share on April 29, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.33. However, the company’s quarterly sales of $4.41 billion (4.19 billion euros), up 15% year over year, beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.20 billion.

Price Action:

  • Shake Shack shares climbed 3.3% to close at $101.93 on Wednesday.
  • Wynn Resorts shares rose 0.7% to $84.12 during Wednesday's session.
  • iShares U.S. Financials ETF rose 0.6% on Wednesday..
  • Spotify shares climbed 3.8% to settle at $657.10.

