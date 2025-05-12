Wynn Resorts, Microsoft, Palantir And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello, Chief Investment Officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors, picked Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN as her final trade.

Wynn Resorts, on May 6, reported quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.7 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX, saying it will bounce.

On the earnings front, Vertex reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $4.06 on May 5, down from $4.76 a year ago and missing the consensus of $4.32. The cystic fibrosis-focused company reported sales of $2.77 billion, missing the consensus of $2.85 billion.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning CIO, said Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR reported impressive earnings, with revenue gaining 39% in the first quarter.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke raised the price target on the stock from $110 to $115 on May 8, supporting her view.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, named Microsoft Corporation MSFT as his final trade.

On April 30, Microsoft reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and also issued strong revenue guidance.

Price Action:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.1% to close at $424.99 on Friday.

Palantir Technologies shares slipped 1.6% to settle at $117.30 during Friday's session.

Wynn Resorts shares rose 1.6% to close at $87.93 on Friday.

Microsoft shares climbed 0.1% to settle at $438.73.

