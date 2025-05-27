Could Marijuana-Friendly Casinos Be Las Vegas' Next Big Jackpot? 70% Of Americans Say 'You Bet'

A majority of Americans are ready to light up, not just in lounges or at home but also in the heart of casino resorts.

A new survey from the Cannabis Policy Institute at the University of Nevada Las Vegas found that 70% of respondents support allowing cannabis use in casino resorts, either through designated lounges or smoking areas. The findings arrive amid renewed debate over Nevada’s legal separation between gaming and cannabis, a firewall increasingly seen as outdated by both industries.

What The Data Shows

The CPI study surveyed 620 U.S. adults over the age of 21. Key takeaways:

70% support some form of cannabis consumption at casino resorts.

68% favor having cannabis-smoking rooms in hotels, similar to tobacco-smoking rooms.

40% said they would be more likely to gamble at a resort that allowed cannabis use.

58% said their gambling behavior would not change with cannabis consumption.

25% said they would gamble more; 18% said less.

Roughly a third of respondents admitted to having consumed cannabis while gambling, mostly "less than half the time." Even so, two-thirds said they had never combined the two activities.

The study, characterized by researchers as exploratory, was designed to inform a broader discussion about whether evolving public opinion—and the rise of cannabis tourism—warrants a policy shift in Nevada's regulatory approach.

What’s At Stake In Las Vegas

Cannabis consumption is legal in Nevada, but state law prohibits its use in casinos or related properties. The CPI report, produced in conjunction with Assembly Bill 203, urges a formal dialogue between the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the state's Cannabis Compliance Board.

One rationale for the firewall has been a presumed risk that cannabis use might reduce gambling activity. The CPI found no supporting data for this assumption, suggesting instead that further research is needed to fully understand behavioral correlations.

If legislative and regulatory frameworks evolve, Nevada could become a pioneer in integrating cannabis into its hospitality sector, potentially reshaping Las Vegas as a global destination for cannabis-friendly entertainment.

Public Companies With A Stake

Cannabis Operators

Planet 13 Holdings PLNHF

Operates 112,000 sq ft cannabis superstore near the Vegas Strip

Opened the first public state-licensed consumption lounge: Dazed!

Generated $28M in Q1 2025 revenue

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF

Owns dispensaries in Las Vegas and northern Nevada (via Tryke)

Received a conditional license for a lounge near the Strip

Expanding footprint in Nevada cannabis hospitality

Verano Holdings VRNOF

Acquired Sierra Well with dispensaries and facilities in Reno and Carson City

No lounge yet, but strong infrastructure for future entry

Active in multistate markets with a focus on vertical integration

Casino Operators

MGM Resorts MGM , Caesars Entertainment CZR and Wynn Resorts WYNN : These Strip giants stand to gain the most from regulatory reform and cannabis-tourist engagement.

, and : These Strip giants stand to gain the most from regulatory reform and cannabis-tourist engagement. Las Vegas Sands LVS and Red Rock Resorts RRR : Potential indirect beneficiaries, particularly if cannabis lounges increase tourism volume.

What’s Next?

Nevada lawmakers are expected to consider the CPI’s findings alongside AB203, which mandates academic input into future cannabis-gaming regulations.

Meanwhile, the disconnect between law and consumer behavior is already playing out: cannabis remains banned on the Strip, but illicit delivery persists. A regulated system could enhance safety, drive tax revenue, and reflect evolving public sentiment.

