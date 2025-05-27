Could Marijuana-Friendly Casinos Be Las Vegas' Next Big Jackpot? 70% Of Americans Say 'You Bet'

Zinger Key Points
- A new UNLV survey found that 70% of Americans favor cannabis lounges or smoking areas inside casino resorts.
- Legal cannabis consumption is banned inside Nevada casinos, but state regulators may revisit the policy.
- Public cannabis and casino companies stand to benefit from potential integration — including MGM, Caesars, Planet 13 and Curaleaf.
- Unlock your all-in-one trading dashboard with real-time alerts, rankings, and stock ideas—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
A majority of Americans are ready to light up, not just in lounges or at home but also in the heart of casino resorts.
A new survey from the Cannabis Policy Institute at the University of Nevada Las Vegas found that 70% of respondents support allowing cannabis use in casino resorts, either through designated lounges or smoking areas. The findings arrive amid renewed debate over Nevada’s legal separation between gaming and cannabis, a firewall increasingly seen as outdated by both industries.
What The Data Shows
The CPI study surveyed 620 U.S. adults over the age of 21. Key takeaways:
- 70% support some form of cannabis consumption at casino resorts.
- 68% favor having cannabis-smoking rooms in hotels, similar to tobacco-smoking rooms.
- 40% said they would be more likely to gamble at a resort that allowed cannabis use.
- 58% said their gambling behavior would not change with cannabis consumption.
- 25% said they would gamble more; 18% said less.
Roughly a third of respondents admitted to having consumed cannabis while gambling, mostly "less than half the time." Even so, two-thirds said they had never combined the two activities.
The study, characterized by researchers as exploratory, was designed to inform a broader discussion about whether evolving public opinion—and the rise of cannabis tourism—warrants a policy shift in Nevada's regulatory approach.
What’s At Stake In Las Vegas
Cannabis consumption is legal in Nevada, but state law prohibits its use in casinos or related properties. The CPI report, produced in conjunction with Assembly Bill 203, urges a formal dialogue between the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the state's Cannabis Compliance Board.
One rationale for the firewall has been a presumed risk that cannabis use might reduce gambling activity. The CPI found no supporting data for this assumption, suggesting instead that further research is needed to fully understand behavioral correlations.
If legislative and regulatory frameworks evolve, Nevada could become a pioneer in integrating cannabis into its hospitality sector, potentially reshaping Las Vegas as a global destination for cannabis-friendly entertainment.
Public Companies With A Stake
Cannabis Operators
Planet 13 Holdings PLNHF
- Operates 112,000 sq ft cannabis superstore near the Vegas Strip
- Opened the first public state-licensed consumption lounge: Dazed!
- Generated $28M in Q1 2025 revenue
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF
- Owns dispensaries in Las Vegas and northern Nevada (via Tryke)
- Received a conditional license for a lounge near the Strip
- Expanding footprint in Nevada cannabis hospitality
Verano Holdings VRNOF
- Acquired Sierra Well with dispensaries and facilities in Reno and Carson City
- No lounge yet, but strong infrastructure for future entry
- Active in multistate markets with a focus on vertical integration
Casino Operators
- MGM Resorts MGM, Caesars Entertainment CZR and Wynn Resorts WYNN: These Strip giants stand to gain the most from regulatory reform and cannabis-tourist engagement.
- Las Vegas Sands LVS and Red Rock Resorts RRR: Potential indirect beneficiaries, particularly if cannabis lounges increase tourism volume.
What’s Next?
Nevada lawmakers are expected to consider the CPI’s findings alongside AB203, which mandates academic input into future cannabis-gaming regulations.
Meanwhile, the disconnect between law and consumer behavior is already playing out: cannabis remains banned on the Strip, but illicit delivery persists. A regulated system could enhance safety, drive tax revenue, and reflect evolving public sentiment.
Photo: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!