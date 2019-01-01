World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for World Acceptance
World Acceptance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $140.00 expecting WRLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.99% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) was provided by Stephens & Co., and World Acceptance upgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of World Acceptance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for World Acceptance was filed on July 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest World Acceptance (WRLD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $112.00 to $140.00. The current price World Acceptance (WRLD) is trading at is $135.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
