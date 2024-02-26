Why Freshpet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Loading...
Loading...
Shares of Freshpet, Inc. FRPT gained 15.5% to $106.29 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Freshpet posted quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share, beating market estimates of 5 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $215.42 million versus expectations of $204.36 million.
Freshpet shares gained 15.5% to $106.29 on Monday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- Akili, Inc. AKLI shares jumped 126% to $0.5009 after the company reported positive results from Shionogi's Phase 3 clinical trial of localized version of Akili's EndeavorRx® for Pediatric ADHD patients in Japan.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA climbed 126% to $1.81 after surging over 30% on Friday.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO gained 107% to $13.71 after tumbling 40% on Friday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT rose 54.6% to $0.49.
- Interactive Strength Inc. TRNR surged 32.2% to $0.8701 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with WOODWAY to sell and distribute CLMBR.
- Agiliti, Inc. AGTI gained 29.4% to $9.89 after the company announced it will be taken private by THL Partners.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS surged 28.8% to $143.34 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
- R1 RCM Inc. RCM surged 26.7% to $14.06 after the company received an acquisition offer for the company valued at $13.75 per share.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY gained 26.3% to $1.2880.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT surged 22.1% to $11.24.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST gained 21.3% to $2.10 after the company announced plans to resubmit the New Drug Application (NDA) for etripamil to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).
- Ocugen, Inc. OCGN climbed 18.9% to $0.9451.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 18% to $ 4.1250.
- Li Auto Inc. LI rose 16.2% to $40.44 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results above estimates and issued first-quarter guidance.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares rose 16.1% to $0.7101.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT gained 15.4% to $10.98.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 14.3% to $3.9999 after dipping 33% on Friday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX surged 13.9% to $43.00 following strong quarterly sales.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 13.4% to $1.4850.
- Itron, Inc. ITRI rose 12.3% to $84.11 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.
- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP gained 11.8% to $24.77 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $23 to $30.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 11.2% to $26.67.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE shares surged 10.5% to $0.83. Neubase Therapeutics, on Feb. 22, said board determined for company to dissolve, liquidate and distribute to stockholders its available assets.
- Carmell Corporation CTCX rose 9.9% to $2.47. Carmell announced product development has been completed for Gold Limited Edition Exclusive launch in March 2024.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ gained 8.2% to $469.01 after the company’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations, raised its quarterly dividend, and announced an additional share buyback plan.
- NIO Inc. NIO rose 6.5% to $5.75. The company on Monday announced that it entered into a technology license agreement with Forseven Limited.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA shares gained 4.3% to $13.44 after the company announced FDA approval of its arthritis treatment.
Losers
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares fell 62.5% to $0.34 after the company priced its public offering of 5.175 million units. Each unit includes one share of common stock (or a pre-funded warrant), and two common warrants.
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO dipped 28.8% to $0.93 after the company announced a $1.2 million registered direct offering at $1.465 per share.
- DIH Holding US, Inc. DHAI fell 28.3% to $0.79.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO dipped 27.5% to $0.7601.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR fell 25.1% to $7.18 after the company said its lunar lander may have tipped over upon landing on the moon.
- Semilux International Ltd. SELX declined 24.4% to $0.8615.
- Brera Holdings PLC BREA fell 21.8% to $0.8601.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL dipped 21.8% to $1.50. Antelope Enterprise announced closing of $1.3 million registered direct offering and private placement.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM fell 19.4% to $1.5399. NGM Bio has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with certain affiliates of the Column Group, LP.
- Telesis Bio, Inc. TBIO shares fell 17.8% to $0.6401. Telesis Bio shares jumped 72% on Friday after the company was granted EUR Patent #3503915 for "Genetically Engineered Vibrio Natriegens (Host Organism For Cloning And Manipulating DNA)."
- Beneficient BENF fell 17% to $0.1640. On Feb. 13, Beneficient posted a third-quarter loss of $1.98 per share.
- Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ fell 17% to $6.14.
- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH shares fell 11.2% to $2.3450 after jumping over 131% on Friday.
- Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL declined 11.2% to $6.30.
- Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA fell 9.9% to $1.4599 after tumbling 11% on Friday.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY dipped 7.8% to $30.43 following weak quarterly sales.
- World Acceptance Corporation WRLD fell 7% to $120.71. World Acceptance recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Now Read This: Intuit To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading IdeasMid-Day MoversTop Gainers