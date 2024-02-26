Why Freshpet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. FRPT gained 15.5% to $106.29 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Freshpet posted quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share, beating market estimates of 5 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $215.42 million versus expectations of $204.36 million.



Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Akili, Inc. AKLI shares jumped 126% to $0.5009 after the company reported positive results from Shionogi's Phase 3 clinical trial of localized version of Akili's EndeavorRx® for Pediatric ADHD patients in Japan.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA climbed 126% to $1.81 after surging over 30% on Friday.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO gained 107% to $13.71 after tumbling 40% on Friday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT rose 54.6% to $0.49.

Interactive Strength Inc. TRNR surged 32.2% to $0.8701 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with WOODWAY to sell and distribute CLMBR.

Agiliti, Inc. AGTI gained 29.4% to $9.89 after the company announced it will be taken private by THL Partners.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS surged 28.8% to $143.34 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

R1 RCM Inc. RCM surged 26.7% to $14.06 after the company received an acquisition offer for the company valued at $13.75 per share.

Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY gained 26.3% to $1.2880.

Altimmune, Inc. ALT surged 22.1% to $11.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST gained 21.3% to $2.10 after the company announced plans to resubmit the New Drug Application (NDA) for etripamil to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

Ocugen, Inc. OCGN climbed 18.9% to $0.9451.

ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 18% to $ 4.1250.

Li Auto Inc. LI rose 16.2% to $40.44 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results above estimates and issued first-quarter guidance.

Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares rose 16.1% to $0.7101.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT gained 15.4% to $10.98.

ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 14.3% to $3.9999 after dipping 33% on Friday.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX surged 13.9% to $43.00 following strong quarterly sales.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 13.4% to $1.4850.

Itron, Inc. ITRI rose 12.3% to $84.11 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP gained 11.8% to $24.77 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $23 to $30.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA jumped 11.2% to $26.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE shares surged 10.5% to $0.83. Neubase Therapeutics, on Feb. 22, said board determined for company to dissolve, liquidate and distribute to stockholders its available assets.

Carmell Corporation CTCX rose 9.9% to $2.47. Carmell announced product development has been completed for Gold Limited Edition Exclusive launch in March 2024.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ gained 8.2% to $469.01 after the company's fourth quarter 2023 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations, raised its quarterly dividend, and announced an additional share buyback plan.

NIO Inc. NIO rose 6.5% to $5.75. The company on Monday announced that it entered into a technology license agreement with Forseven Limited.

rose 6.5% to $5.75. The company on Monday announced that it entered into a technology license agreement with Forseven Limited. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA shares gained 4.3% to $13.44 after the company announced FDA approval of its arthritis treatment.

Losers

Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares fell 62.5% to $0.34 after the company priced its public offering of 5.175 million units. Each unit includes one share of common stock (or a pre-funded warrant), and two common warrants.

Venus Concept Inc. VERO dipped 28.8% to $0.93 after the company announced a $1.2 million registered direct offering at $1.465 per share.

DIH Holding US, Inc. DHAI fell 28.3% to $0.79.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO dipped 27.5% to $0.7601.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR fell 25.1% to $7.18 after the company said its lunar lander may have tipped over upon landing on the moon.

Semilux International Ltd. SELX declined 24.4% to $0.8615.

Brera Holdings PLC BREA fell 21.8% to $0.8601.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL dipped 21.8% to $1.50. Antelope Enterprise announced closing of $1.3 million registered direct offering and private placement.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM fell 19.4% to $1.5399. NGM Bio has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with certain affiliates of the Column Group, LP.

Telesis Bio, Inc. TBIO shares fell 17.8% to $0.6401. Telesis Bio shares jumped 72% on Friday after the company was granted EUR Patent #3503915 for "Genetically Engineered Vibrio Natriegens (Host Organism For Cloning And Manipulating DNA)."

Beneficient BENF fell 17% to $0.1640. On Feb. 13, Beneficient posted a third-quarter loss of $1.98 per share.

Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ fell 17% to $6.14.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH shares fell 11.2% to $2.3450 after jumping over 131% on Friday.

Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL declined 11.2% to $6.30.

Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA fell 9.9% to $1.4599 after tumbling 11% on Friday.

Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY dipped 7.8% to $30.43 following weak quarterly sales.

World Acceptance Corporation WRLD fell 7% to $120.71. World Acceptance recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

