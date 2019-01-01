ñol

WR Berkley
(NYSE:WRB)
70.13
0.02[0.03%]
At close: May 26
70.11
-0.0200[-0.03%]
PreMarket: 4:15PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low64.5 - 99.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding207.6M / 265.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5M
Mkt Cap18.6B
P/E14.15
50d Avg. Price70.6
Div / Yield0.35/0.49%
Payout Ratio7
EPS2.13
Total Float207.6M

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WR Berkley reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$1.100

Quarterly Revenue

$2.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.9B

Earnings Recap

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WR Berkley beat estimated earnings by 20.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $266.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 4.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WR Berkley's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.98 0.94 0.81 0.79
EPS Actual 1.32 1.17 1.08 0.92
Revenue Estimate 2.30B 2.16B 2.11B 2.10B
Revenue Actual 2.42B 2.30B 2.16B 2.31B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WR Berkley using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

WR Berkley Questions & Answers

Q
When is WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) reporting earnings?
A

WR Berkley (WRB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Q
What were WR Berkley’s (NYSE:WRB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which missed the estimate of $1.9B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.