Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Petco Health and Wellness beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $61.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.18
|0.20
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.20
|0.25
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|1.49B
|1.37B
|1.36B
|1.27B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.44B
|1.44B
|1.42B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Petco Health and Wellness management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.97 and $1.0 per share.
Petco Health and Wellness Questions & Answers
Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.93.
The Actual Revenue was $743.1M, which missed the estimate of $752M.
