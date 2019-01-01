ñol

Petco Health and Wellness
(NASDAQ:WOOF)
16.01
00
At close: May 26
16.01
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.71 - 28.73
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding81M / 303.1M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2.8M
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E23.54
50d Avg. Price19.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.09
Total Float81M

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Petco Health and Wellness reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$1.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$1.5B

Earnings Recap

 

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $61.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.18 0.20 0.09
EPS Actual 0.28 0.20 0.25 0.17
Revenue Estimate 1.49B 1.37B 1.36B 1.27B
Revenue Actual 1.51B 1.44B 1.44B 1.42B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.97 and $1.0 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Petco Health and Wellness Questions & Answers

Q
When is Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) reporting earnings?
A

Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Q
What were Petco Health and Wellness’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $743.1M, which missed the estimate of $752M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.