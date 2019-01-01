Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) was reported by Citigroup on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting WOOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.92% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) was provided by Citigroup, and Petco Health and Wellness maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Petco Health and Wellness, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Petco Health and Wellness was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $20.00. The current price Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) is trading at is $16.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
