In a market where megawatts are the new megatrend, Amplify ETFs, in partnership with Samsung Asset Management, rolled out a timely new product on Tuesday, the Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF USNG. This actively managed fund is designed to tap into America's rapidly evolving natural gas scene, just as the country faces surging energy demands, a digital economy with an insatiable appetite, and a declared National Energy Emergency.

USNG offers exposure to 20–25 U.S.-listed stocks across upstream, midstream, and downstream natural gas operations. It intentionally tilts toward midstream companies, those that handle the essential work of transporting, storing, distributing, and marketing gas. These companies form the industry’s infrastructure backbone, and in an era of energy insecurity and electrification, they’re poised to be in high demand.

With projections pointing to a 50% spike in U.S. natural gas demand over the next five years, driven largely by power-hungry data centers and AI infrastructure, USNG launches at a pivotal moment. On the global front, U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are forecast to grow by 19% in 2025 and 15% in 2026, reinforcing the country’s status as a top LNG exporter and boosting the entire natural gas value chain.

The fund is guided by a Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) strategy. Stock selection is informed by a blend of macro trends, sector analysis, and individual company performance.

Top holdings at launch include Kinder Morgan KMI, Williams Cos WMB, MPLX LP MPLX, and Energy Transfer ET, among others. The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.59%.

With natural gas now playing a starring role in the U.S.’s energy policy playbook, and capital flooding into infrastructure projects, USNG provides a timely and targeted entry point for investors betting on the backbone of America's energy future.

