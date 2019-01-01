Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Worksport
Worksport Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) was reported by Maxim Group on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting WKSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 296.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) was provided by Maxim Group, and Worksport initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Worksport, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Worksport was filed on November 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Worksport (WKSP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Worksport (WKSP) is trading at is $2.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
