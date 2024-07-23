The EV Lineup Is To Gain Promising New Additions

It almost feels like that every new week brings a new EV as automakers race to build and enhance their EV lineups.

Ferrari will be joining automakers in launching its first EV and according to a new report by Autocar, it should be unveiled as early as next year. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed the news by telling Autocar the prototype testing is well underway. According to Autocar, Ferrari’s all electric vehicle should be revealed the end of next year, followed by the launch sometime in 2026.

Ford Motor F is resureccting another iconic name plate to bring in its electric lineup. The new Capri will be an electric coupé-SUV that shares parts with the Ford Exlorer. But compared to the Ford Explorer, the Capri will be a lot more sporty, yet more muscular compared to the traditional Capri. This is not the first time Ford is bringing back an iconic nameplate to life for the EV era. Ford tried to direct its best-selling F-150 vibe to the the Lightning. Next year, Ford is launching the all-electric Puma. With the new Capri, Ford made an equivalent of Volkswagen’s ID.5.

Suzuki is also to launch its first EV next year. Suzuki only revealed that the chunky small SUV will have a ranfe of up to 310 miles. Ahead of its EV launch, Suzuki is clearing out its internal-combustion engine lineup. With the eVX, Suzuki officially enters its EV era.

But electric pickups will also be much more than just electric-powered compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts. With the EV era comes a new set of clean energy accessories. For example, Worksport WKSP is set to launch the world’s first solar-powered tonneau cover this summer. In addition to the SOLIS tonneu-cover, Worksport is also developing a portable battery system COR. With this clean energy duo, Worksport is promising to provide EV drivers with off-grid power on the go. The Alpha release of the SOLIS is scheduled for this summer, and it is just the beginning for this revolutionary company that aims to establish itself as the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions for the automotive industry. Worksport just scheduled its second quarter live earnings call for August 13th, at 4:30 PM ET where it will speak of a dynamic quarter that was filled with significant developments as well as important milestones.

With a wealth of new models only set to arrive before this year comes to an end, it does not seem EV makers will be slowing down any time soon.

DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investing advice.

This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.