Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$47.8K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$47.8K
Earnings History
Worksport Questions & Answers
When is Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) reporting earnings?
Worksport (WKSP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Worksport’s (NASDAQ:WKSP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $93.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
