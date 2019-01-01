|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (ARCA: WKLY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF.
There is no analysis for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF
The stock price for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (ARCA: WKLY) is $50.0681 last updated Today at 3:51:10 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF.
SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF.
SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.