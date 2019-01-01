QQQ
SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (ARCA: WKLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF's (WKLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY)?

A

The stock price for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (ARCA: WKLY) is $50.0681 last updated Today at 3:51:10 PM.

Q

Does SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF.

Q

When is SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (ARCA:WKLY) reporting earnings?

A

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) operate in?

A

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.