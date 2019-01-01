Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Workhorse Gr missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $506.76 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workhorse Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.35 -0.29 -0.17 EPS Actual -1.05 -0.77 -0.35 -1.04 Revenue Estimate 70.00K 1.18M 6.41M 2.61M Revenue Actual -2.00M -576.60K 1.20M 521.06K

