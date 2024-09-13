What's Going On With Workhorse Group Shares Friday?

Workhorse Group, Inc. WKHS shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced it will participate in the FedEx Service Provider Summit in early October in order to showcase its W56 electric vehicle.

The Details: Workhorse will be the Presidential Exhibitor at the summit which will take place in Orlando, Florida from October 1-4 2024. Specifically, the W56 vehicle will be featured at the event’s Ride & Drive.

“At Workhorse, we know the demands of parcel delivery inside and out. Our trucks are built with the reliability, driver safety, and comfort that last-mile routes require,” said Ryan Gaul, president of commercial vehicles at Workhorse.

“We also understand that uptime and return-to-service metrics drive success. That’s why Workhorse provides best-in-class quality and post-sales service and support to ensure our customers’ fleets operate at peak efficiency.”

What Else: Earlier this week, FedEx placed a purchase order with Workhorse for 15 W56 step vans. The purchase order is in an effort by FedEx to achieve global carbon neutrality by 2040.

WKHS Price Action: At the time of writing, Workhorse stock is trading 10.2% higher at 67 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

