Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Workhorse Gr
Workhorse Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ: WKHS) was reported by Roth Capital on March 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting WKHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 157.35% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ: WKHS) was provided by Roth Capital, and Workhorse Gr upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Workhorse Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Workhorse Gr was filed on March 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Workhorse Gr (WKHS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Workhorse Gr (WKHS) is trading at is $2.72, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.