WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) was reported by Raymond James on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting WHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.94% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) was provided by Raymond James, and WhiteHorse Finance maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WhiteHorse Finance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WhiteHorse Finance was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.50 to $16.00. The current price WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) is trading at is $13.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
