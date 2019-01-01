ñol

WhiteHorse Finance
(NASDAQ:WHF)
13.80
00
At close: May 26
13.73
-0.0700[-0.51%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.06 - 16.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 23.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 81K
Mkt Cap320.8M
P/E10.87
50d Avg. Price14.72
Div / Yield1.42/10.29%
Payout Ratio111.81
EPS0.25
Total Float17.1M

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$16.00

Lowest Price Target1

$16.00

Consensus Price Target1

$16.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Raymond James

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

WhiteHorse Finance Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)?
A

The latest price target for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) was reported by Raymond James on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting WHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.94% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) was provided by Raymond James, and WhiteHorse Finance maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WhiteHorse Finance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WhiteHorse Finance was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.50 to $16.00. The current price WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) is trading at is $13.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

