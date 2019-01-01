WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WhiteHorse Finance missed estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.344 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WhiteHorse Finance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.370
|0.37
|0.37
|0.370
|EPS Actual
|0.322
|0.37
|0.34
|0.375
|Revenue Estimate
|19.27M
|18.30M
|18.48M
|18.31M
|Revenue Actual
|18.45M
|18.38M
|17.34M
|17.97M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of WhiteHorse Finance using advanced sorting and filters.
WhiteHorse Finance Questions & Answers
WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
The Actual Revenue was $14.3M, which beat the estimate of $13.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.