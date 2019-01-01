ñol

WhiteHorse Finance
(NASDAQ:WHF)
13.80
00
At close: May 26
13.73
-0.0700[-0.51%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.06 - 16.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 23.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 81K
Mkt Cap320.8M
P/E10.87
50d Avg. Price14.72
Div / Yield1.42/10.29%
Payout Ratio111.81
EPS0.25
Total Float17.1M

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WhiteHorse Finance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.344

Quarterly Revenue

$20M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7M

Earnings Recap

 

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WhiteHorse Finance missed estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.344 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WhiteHorse Finance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.370 0.37 0.37 0.370
EPS Actual 0.322 0.37 0.34 0.375
Revenue Estimate 19.27M 18.30M 18.48M 18.31M
Revenue Actual 18.45M 18.38M 17.34M 17.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WhiteHorse Finance Questions & Answers

Q
When is WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) reporting earnings?
A

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Q
What were WhiteHorse Finance’s (NASDAQ:WHF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $14.3M, which beat the estimate of $13.7M.

