Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 15
EPS
$1.290
Quarterly Revenue
$554.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7T
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Woori Financial Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Woori Financial Group Questions & Answers
When is Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) reporting earnings?
Woori Financial Group (WF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)?
The Actual EPS was $2.16, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Woori Financial Group’s (NYSE:WF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.