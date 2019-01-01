QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
WeTrade Group Inc is engaged in providing technical services and solutions via its membership-based social e-commerce platform. The company provide technology services to both individual and corporate users. It offers international cloud-based intelligence system and independently developed a micro-business cloud intelligence system called the YCloud.

WeTrade Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WeTrade Group (WETG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WeTrade Group (OTCPK: WETG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WeTrade Group's (WETG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WeTrade Group.

Q

What is the target price for WeTrade Group (WETG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WeTrade Group

Q

Current Stock Price for WeTrade Group (WETG)?

A

The stock price for WeTrade Group (OTCPK: WETG) is $4.6 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:08:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WeTrade Group (WETG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WeTrade Group.

Q

When is WeTrade Group (OTCPK:WETG) reporting earnings?

A

WeTrade Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WeTrade Group (WETG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WeTrade Group.

Q

What sector and industry does WeTrade Group (WETG) operate in?

A

WeTrade Group is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.