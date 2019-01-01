QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wetouch Technology Inc, formerly Gulf West Investment Properties Inc is a development and investment company. The company develops new projects with traditional design or old projects redesigned with new ideas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wetouch Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wetouch Technology (WETH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wetouch Technology (OTCQB: WETH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wetouch Technology's (WETH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wetouch Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Wetouch Technology (WETH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wetouch Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Wetouch Technology (WETH)?

A

The stock price for Wetouch Technology (OTCQB: WETH) is $0.65 last updated Today at 3:59:49 PM.

Q

Does Wetouch Technology (WETH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wetouch Technology.

Q

When is Wetouch Technology (OTCQB:WETH) reporting earnings?

A

Wetouch Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wetouch Technology (WETH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wetouch Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Wetouch Technology (WETH) operate in?

A

Wetouch Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.