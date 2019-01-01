Western Midstream (NYSE:WES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Western Midstream beat estimated earnings by 20.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $83.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.62 0.57 0.54 EPS Actual 0.58 0.61 0.55 0.44 Revenue Estimate 769.34M 736.12M 682.70M 657.36M Revenue Actual 719.21M 763.84M 719.13M 674.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.