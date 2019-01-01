ñol

Western Midstream
(NYSE:WES)
27.22
0.08[0.29%]
At close: May 26
26.95
-0.2700[-0.99%]
PreMarket: 4:33PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.97 - 27.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding202.7M / 403.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4M
Mkt Cap11B
P/E10.9
50d Avg. Price25.26
Div / Yield2/7.37%
Payout Ratio51.57
EPS0.75
Total Float202.7M

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Western Midstream reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.750

Quarterly Revenue

$758.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$758.3M

Earnings Recap

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Western Midstream beat estimated earnings by 20.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $83.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.65 0.62 0.57 0.54
EPS Actual 0.58 0.61 0.55 0.44
Revenue Estimate 769.34M 736.12M 682.70M 657.36M
Revenue Actual 719.21M 763.84M 719.13M 674.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Western Midstream Questions & Answers

Q
When is Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reporting earnings?
A

Western Midstream (WES) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Western Midstream (NYSE:WES)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Q
What were Western Midstream’s (NYSE:WES) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $525.5M, which beat the estimate of $506.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.