Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Webster Finl
Webster Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Webster Finl (NYSE: WBS) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting WBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.71% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Webster Finl (NYSE: WBS) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Webster Finl maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Webster Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Webster Finl was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Webster Finl (WBS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $62.00 to $60.00. The current price Webster Finl (WBS) is trading at is $47.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.