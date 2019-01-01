ñol

Webster Finl
(NYSE:WBS)
47.73
1.29[2.78%]
At close: May 26
47.68
-0.0500[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low46.89 - 48.17
52 Week High/Low44.55 - 65
Open / Close46.89 / 47.68
Float / Outstanding158.1M / 178.1M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap8.5B
P/E15.33
50d Avg. Price51.28
Div / Yield1.6/3.36%
Payout Ratio51.45
EPS-0.14
Total Float158.1M

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Webster Finl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.240

Quarterly Revenue

$394.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$498.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Webster Finl beat estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $170.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Webster Finl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.08 1.08 0.99 0.92
EPS Actual 1.31 1.08 1.21 1.25
Revenue Estimate 228.25M 231.74M 220.10M 230.77M
Revenue Actual 226.78M 229.69M 220.85M 223.76M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Webster Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) reporting earnings?
A

Webster Finl (WBS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Q
What were Webster Finl’s (NYSE:WBS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $197.8M, which beat the estimate of $195.9M.

