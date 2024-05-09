Warner Bros. Discovery Likely To Report Narrower Q1 Loss; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on May 9.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 24 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 44 cents per share. Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to report quarterly revenue of $10.23 billion, compared to $10.7 billion a year ago according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 28, Locality announced a strategic local video advertising partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares rose 0.4% to close at $7.80 on Wednesday.

Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform with a price target of $7 on April 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and boosted the price target from $7 to $10 on March 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14 on Feb. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $14 to $10 on Feb. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $10 on Feb. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

