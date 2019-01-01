ñol

Washington Federal
(NASDAQ:WAFD)
32.13
0.28[0.88%]
At close: May 26
32.13
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low31.85 - 32.49
52 Week High/Low29.01 - 38.06
Open / Close32.15 / 32.13
Float / Outstanding49.3M / 65.3M
Vol / Avg.332.2K / 409.1K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E11.77
50d Avg. Price32.02
Div / Yield0.96/2.99%
Payout Ratio34.07
EPS0.7
Total Float49.3M

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Washington Federal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 13

EPS

$0.700

Quarterly Revenue

$135.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$150.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Washington Federal beat estimated earnings by 2.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.69, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $13.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.24% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Washington Federal using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Washington Federal Questions & Answers

Q
When is Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) reporting earnings?
A

Washington Federal (WAFD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Q
What were Washington Federal’s (NASDAQ:WAFD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $108.6M, which missed the estimate of $110.4M.

