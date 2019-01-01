Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Washington Federal
Washington Federal Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) was reported by DA Davidson on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $43.00 expecting WAFD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFD) was provided by DA Davidson, and Washington Federal upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Washington Federal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Washington Federal was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Washington Federal (WAFD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $43.00. The current price Washington Federal (WAFD) is trading at is $32.13, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
