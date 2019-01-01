QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its operating segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The company generates maximum revenue from the Black Oil segment. Its Black Oil segment aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations.

Vertex Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vertex Energy (VTNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vertex Energy's (VTNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vertex Energy (VTNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting VTNR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 128.07% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vertex Energy (VTNR)?

A

The stock price for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) is $5.7 last updated Today at 4:08:02 PM.

Q

Does Vertex Energy (VTNR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertex Energy.

Q

When is Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) reporting earnings?

A

Vertex Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Vertex Energy (VTNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vertex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Vertex Energy (VTNR) operate in?

A

Vertex Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.