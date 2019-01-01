QQQ
Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (VT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (ARCA: VT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF's (VT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (VT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (ARCA: VT) was reported by Stifel on October 10, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting VT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -29.56% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (VT)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (ARCA: VT) is $99.37 last updated Today at 4:04:55 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (VT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (ARCA:VT) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (VT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (VT) operate in?

A

Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.