For years, retirement wasn’t a major priority for one 32-year-old father. But after landing a well-paying job, building a family, and taking a closer look at his long-term finances, he decided it was time to get serious.

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The investor said his company matches 100% of his 401(k) contributions up to 4% of his pay, and he was already putting in 10% of his paycheck. He and his wife also planned to add $600 a month to each of their Roth IRAs.

But experienced investors quickly pointed out that some of those funds overlap significantly.

One commenter explained that VOO, which tracks the S&P 500, is already largely contained within VTI, which owns the entire U.S. stock market. “There’s no benefit in buying both,” they added.

The same commenter encouraged the investor to spend time understanding what each fund owns instead of simply collecting popular ticker symbols.

“A good portfolio isn’t just a collection of frequently named tickers,” they said.

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Why Many Investors Prefer A Simple Approach

The idea of putting all your money into one fund that invests around the world came up again and again in the discussion.

One investor said they are “100% VT” and added that having a single fund helps investors stay focused on saving and avoid constantly tinkering with their portfolios.

“You can argue in circles for hours,” they wrote, but a simple approach often keeps people invested and contributing consistently.

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The original poster appeared relieved after learning more about how the funds worked.

“Honestly had no idea that VOO was in VTI,” he replied. “I may just go with VT then.”

Many commenters also liked the retirement plan he already had in place after he shared that his 401(k) was invested in a low-cost target-date fund. Several pointed out that these funds spread your money across many different investments and gradually shift to safer options as you get closer to retirement.

At 32, with decades until retirement and a commitment to consistent investing, many believed he was already on the right track.

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Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

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Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

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FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

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For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

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