The global economy is facing renewed challenges as conflict in the Middle East threatens to derail growth and slow the pace of disinflation, according to the International Monetary Fund.

*Table Showing Real GDP, Annual Percentage Change — Courtesy IMF

Downside Risks Loom Over Economic Outlook

High public debt levels and weakening institutional credibility will further heighten vulnerabilities. However, faster-than-expected gains from AI or easing trade tensions could provide some upside to growth.

To navigate the current shock and prepare for future disruptions, policymakers must stay flexible, uphold credible policy frameworks, and strengthen international cooperation in an increasingly uncertain world.

The IMF highlighted that rising defense spending, driven by geopolitical tensions, may support short-term growth but also risks fueling inflation, undermining fiscal sustainability, and crowding out essential social investments, potentially leading to longer-term economic and social challenges.

The report indicated that when conflicts erupt, they leave lasting economic scars, forcing difficult trade-offs that extend well beyond the immediate impact of war.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



