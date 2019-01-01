Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) was reported by JP Morgan on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting VSTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) was provided by JP Morgan, and Vasta Platform initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vasta Platform, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vasta Platform was filed on February 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vasta Platform (VSTA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Vasta Platform (VSTA) is trading at is $4.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.