Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vasta Platform beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $21.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vasta Platform's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 -0.01 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.20 -0.16 -0.06 0.07 Revenue Estimate 77.04M 29.97M 24.21M 26.69M Revenue Actual 71.47M 24.34M 26.62M 51.39M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.