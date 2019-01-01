ñol

Vasta Platform
(NASDAQ:VSTA)
4.00
00
At close: May 27
5.42
1.42[35.50%]
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low3.96 - 4.14
52 Week High/Low2.2 - 9.19
Open / Close4.04 / 4.04
Float / Outstanding17.6M / 82.4M
Vol / Avg.16.2K / 65.2K
Mkt Cap329.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.24
Total Float17.6M

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vasta Platform reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.110

Quarterly Revenue

$72.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$380.6M

Earnings Recap

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vasta Platform beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $21.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vasta Platform's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.16 -0.01 -0.09
EPS Actual 0.20 -0.16 -0.06 0.07
Revenue Estimate 77.04M 29.97M 24.21M 26.69M
Revenue Actual 71.47M 24.34M 26.62M 51.39M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Vasta Platform Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) reporting earnings?
A

Vasta Platform (VSTA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Vasta Platform’s (NASDAQ:VSTA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $22.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

