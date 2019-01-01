Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS Estimate
$2.630
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$2.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$2.2B
Earnings History
Victoria's Secret Questions & Answers
When is Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) reporting earnings?
Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 2, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)?
The Actual EPS was $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.59.
What were Victoria's Secret’s (NYSE:VSCO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which missed the estimate of $1.7B.
