Viasat Rolls Out Amara IFC System, Unlocking New Revenue Streams For Airlines

ViaSat, Inc. VSAT shares traded higher premarket on Tuesday. On Monday, the company unveiled its next-generation IFC solution for commercial aviation, called Viasat Amara.

This advanced offering is built on innovations in satellite network architecture, upgraded hardware and a suite of digital tools.

With smart network features and application-level data linking to satellites across various orbits, Viasat Amara offers scalable performance, enabling airlines to deliver a future-ready, enhanced passenger experience.

Viasat Amara merges Viasat's trusted technologies with a forward-looking innovation roadmap.

The solution integrates multi-network, multi-orbit systems to deliver guaranteed quality of service, adaptable business models and a premium suite of digital tools.

“Airlines can truly take hold of the differentiating opportunities that in-flight connectivity presents,” said Meherwan Polad, SVP & CCO, Viasat Commercial Services. “The monetization and brand boosting opportunities provided by our powerful digital products, such as Viasat Ads, accentuate this even further.”

On Monday, Viasat entered into an agreement with Telesat to incorporate Telesat Lightspeed's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Ka-band capacity into Viasat's multi-orbit network.

This integration aims to enhance connectivity performance across Viasat's mobility and defense offerings, setting a new benchmark for service quality and global coverage.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Procure Space ETF UFO and SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF FITE.

Price Action: VSAT shares are up 1.35% at $8.450 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

