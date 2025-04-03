ViaSat Lands Deal With Riyadh Air To Deliver In-Flight Wi-Fi And Entertainment

ViaSat, Inc. VSAT on Thursday disclosed that it has been chosen by Riyadh Air to offer fast and free in-flight connectivity to its loyalty members on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with factory-installed systems.

Riyadh Air, which is Saudi Arabia’s new premium international airline, plans to utilize Viasat’s state-of-the-art, multi-orbit ready satellite network.

Riyadh Air’s passengers can stream their own subscription services on personal devices, a feature prioritized by 71% of surveyed travelers.

Viasat’s network will also support Live TV on seatback screens, offering news and sports channels.

Additionally, the seamless Wi-Fi integration will enhance Riyadh Air’s apps, digital platforms, and seatback entertainment, delivering a highly personalized travel experience.

Anton Vidgen, VP Guest Experience at Riyadh Air said, “Partnering with Viasat, we were empowered to realize our discerning vision for guests’ connectivity. In turn, our guests will enjoy free, personalized, and seamless Wi-Fi that will fully integrate with the full Riyadh Air experience.”

Meherwan Polad, Chief Commercial Officer, Viasat Commercial Services, added, “Riyadh Air’s vision to create a digitally native, guest-centric airline aligns perfectly with Viasat’s mission to connect the world. We are proud to be selected as Riyadh Air’s launch connectivity partner, providing our most advanced Ka-band technology to power their comprehensive onboard experience across all routes they operate.”

Last month, ViaSat announced that the NATO Military Committee had approved its next-generation DARC-ssd 600 for securing up to NATO SECRET data at rest.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF FITE and Procure Space ETF UFO.

Price Action: VSAT shares are down 2.82% at $9.99 premarket at the last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock.