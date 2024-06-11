Alphabet To Rally Over 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan slashed the price target for Nucor Corporation NUE from $190 to $180. JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson maintained a Neutral rating. Nucor shares fell 2.3% to close at $157.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for PAR Technology Corporation PAR from $53 to $57. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating. PAR Technology shares gained 6.1% to close at $45.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush slashed Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $181 to $170. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. Darden shares fell 0.6% to close at $147.68 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for First Solar, Inc. FSLR from $246 to $344. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained an Outperform rating. First Solar shares rose 4.7% to close at $279.80 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Oculis Holding AG OCS price target from $28 to $30. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. Oculis Holding shares rose 0.3% to close at $12.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS boosted Targa Resources Corp. TRGP price target from $116 to $147. UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained a Buy rating. Targa Resources shares rose 1.6% to close at $119.91 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark boosted the price target for Freshpet, Inc. FRPT from $125 to $150. Benchmark analyst John Lawrence maintained a Buy rating. Freshpet shares gained 2.3% to close at $129.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX price target from $424 to $421. RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sector Perform. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1% to close at $483.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna increased Western Digital Corporation WDC price target from $80 to $88. Susquehanna analyst Medhi Hosseini maintained a Neutral rating. Western Digital shares rose 2.8% to close at $77.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $220 to $225. Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained an Outperform rating. Alphabet shares rose 0.4% to close at $175.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
