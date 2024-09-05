Verint Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Verint Systems VRNT reported $210.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.22 million, representing a surprise of -1.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Verint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
-
Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP: $23.83 million compared to the $22.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
-
Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP: $23.11 million compared to the $22.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
-
Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP: $26.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.
Shares of Verint have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
