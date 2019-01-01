Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Verint Systems
Verint Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VRNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Verint Systems downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verint Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verint Systems was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verint Systems (VRNT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Verint Systems (VRNT) is trading at is $51.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.