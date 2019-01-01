ñol

Vodafone Group
(NASDAQ:VOD)
16.63
-0.14[-0.83%]
At close: May 27
16.69
0.0600[0.36%]
After Hours: 7:34PM EDT
Day High/Low16.58 - 16.8
52 Week High/Low14.42 - 19.05
Open / Close16.7 / 16.63
Float / Outstanding- / 2.8B
Vol / Avg.5.6M / 6.3M
Mkt Cap46.8B
P/E21.7
50d Avg. Price16.25
Div / Yield1.01/6.08%
Payout Ratio124.84
EPS-
Total Float-

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vodafone Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$53B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Vodafone Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Vodafone Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) reporting earnings?
A

Vodafone Group (VOD) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)?
A

Vodafone Group (VOD) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 21, 2017 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Vodafone Group’s (NASDAQ:VOD) revenues?
A

Vodafone Group (VOD) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 21, 2017 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $13.3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

