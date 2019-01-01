Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vodafone Group
The latest price target for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) was reported by Berenberg on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VOD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) was provided by Berenberg, and Vodafone Group downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vodafone Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vodafone Group was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vodafone Group (VOD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Vodafone Group (VOD) is trading at is $16.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
