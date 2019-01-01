ñol

Valero Energy
(NYSE:VLO)
131.85
3.73[2.91%]
At close: May 27
132.00
0.1500[0.11%]
After Hours: 7:54PM EDT
Day High/Low128.2 - 133.08
52 Week High/Low58.85 - 133.08
Open / Close128.51 / 131.81
Float / Outstanding360.2M / 408.1M
Vol / Avg.4.5M / 5M
Mkt Cap53.8B
P/E21.23
50d Avg. Price111.05
Div / Yield3.92/2.97%
Payout Ratio63.12
EPS2.21
Total Float360.2M

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Valero Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$2.310

Quarterly Revenue

$38.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$38.5B

Earnings Recap

 

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valero Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $1.64.

Revenue was up $17.74 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valero Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.71 0.94 0.50 -1.89
EPS Actual 2.47 1.22 0.48 -1.73
Revenue Estimate 27.34B 24.55B 22.57B 18.65B
Revenue Actual 35.90B 29.52B 27.75B 20.81B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Valero Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Valero Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reporting earnings?
A

Valero Energy (VLO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.23, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Q
What were Valero Energy’s (NYSE:VLO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $22.3B, which beat the estimate of $20.6B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.