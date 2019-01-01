Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Valero Energy
Valero Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) was reported by Raymond James on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $150.00 expecting VLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.77% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) was provided by Raymond James, and Valero Energy maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Valero Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Valero Energy was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Valero Energy (VLO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $125.00 to $150.00. The current price Valero Energy (VLO) is trading at is $131.85, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
