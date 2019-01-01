Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virios Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.53.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.