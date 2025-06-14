Intel Clues Hidden in Pizza Orders? Pentagon Orders Surged Just Before Israel Hit Iran

A social media account that tracks pizza shop activity near the Pentagon reportedly forecast Israel’s military strikes against Iran.

What Happened: The Pentagon Pizza Report, a social media account that keeps tabs on real-time foot traffic at pizza shops in the vicinity of the Pentagon, suggested that officials were working late hours at the government building, potentially hinting at an impending conflict.

The account reported increased activity at four local pizza outlets hours before Israel launched Operation Rising Lion.

The report states that the strikes occurred late Thursday evening. The account kept posting updates about the nearest and second-nearest Domino’s to the Pentagon before and after the airstrikes.

A post at 8:57 p.m. reported a spike in traffic at one of the outlets.

Not just Domino’s, the account also monitored activity at Freddie’s Beach Bar and District Pizza Palace in the area. It reported “high levels of traffic” compared to a typical Thursday. The Pentagon Pizza Report has a following of over 50,000 and its posts garner nearly millions of views.

Also Read: Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Israel, Tel Aviv Struck

Post the event, the account shifted its focus to pizza shops near the White House, informing followers about another significant increase in activity at the closest Domino’s.

Why It Matters: This unusual method of predicting significant international events highlights the potential of unconventional data sources in forecasting geopolitical events.

The Pentagon Pizza Report, through its tracking of pizza shop activity, was able to anticipate a major military operation hours before it was initiated. This incident underscores the importance of diverse data points in understanding and predicting global events.

The account’s large following and the millions of views its posts attract also indicate the public’s interest in such unconventional sources of information.

While this method may not replace traditional intelligence gathering, it certainly adds a new dimension to the field.

The Pentagon Pizza Report’s success in predicting “Operation Rising Lion” could inspire similar initiatives that leverage unconventional data sources to predict major events.

Read Next

Global Markets Slide As Iran-Israel Conflict Heats Up, Oil Soars

Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com