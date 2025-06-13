Marco Rubio's 'We Are Not Involved' To Trump's 'We Knew Everything' About Israel's Strikes On Iran

President Donald Trump disclosed his knowledge of Israel’s planned attacks on Iran and said that he tried to delay them in hopes of securing a deal.

What Happened: Trump revealed in a phone interview with Reuters on Friday that he was aware of Israel’s impending attacks on Iran, despite his efforts to prevent them.

The president expressed hope for a nuclear agreement with Iran, stating, “They can still work out a deal, however, it's not too late.”

Trump had urged Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, to delay military action to allow for diplomatic negotiations. However, he praised the strikes as “excellent” and “very successful” in several media interviews.

The U.S. president voiced support for Israel’s military actions, indicating a readiness to use force to hinder Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Despite some allies advocating for restraint, Trump emphasized the strong U.S.-Israel alliance, stating, “We've been very close to Israel. We're their number one ally by far.”

Later, two U.S. officials confirmed that the American military assisted in intercepting Iranian missiles targeting Israel, underscoring the U.S.’s commitment to its ally.

Why It Matters: Trump's statement comes after Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, emphasized that Israel acted independently. He stated, "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region." Rubio also warned Iran against targeting U.S. interests or personnel.

While Trump supports Israel’s actions, his administration has sought to separate itself from these strikes.

Following the strikes, Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, urging the nation to negotiate a deal or face severe consequences. This warning underscores the heightened tensions and the potential for further escalation.

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel is also impacting global markets. Rising tensions and Trump’s threats have led to increased uncertainty, causing a shift from equities to safe-haven assets like gold. Additionally, crude oil prices are soaring as the conflict threatens OPEC’s crude supply.

