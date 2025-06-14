Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said Saturday morning that a Democratic state legislator and her husband were killed, and another lawmaker and his wife injured, in separate “targeted shootings” at their homes.

What Happened: According to a report by NBC News, state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded. The suspect involved in the shootings is still at large. Both lawmakers were members of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

Authorities have suggested that the shooter may have been impersonating law enforcement and visited the lawmakers’ homes, which are approximately eight miles apart in suburbs north of Minneapolis.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) referred to the shootings as "a stunning act of violence" in a social media post. She expressed gratitude for the law enforcement’s real-time response and offered prayers for the Hortman and Hoffman families.

Earlier on Saturday, Walz stated that he had been briefed about the "targeted shootings," and that the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement were on the scene. The Brooklyn Park Police Department issued a shelter-in-place alert for an area surrounding the Edinburgh Golf Course Saturday morning in its search for the suspect.