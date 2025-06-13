Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Further — Traders Eye Weekend Rally Before Retest Of $100K Lows

Cryptocurrency markets declined sharply on Friday as renewed Israel-Iran tensions weighed on broader macro sentiment, triggering risk-off behavior across digital assets.



Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,055.29 -2.1% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,527.32 -7.3% Solana SOL/USD $145.11 -7.7% XRP XRP/USD $2.12 -4.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1764 -5.4% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001185 -5.1%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume decreasing by 16% and daily active addresses grew by 3.8%.

Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,766 to 10,776 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 72.5%.

Coinglass data reports 236,616 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $1.13 billion.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Optimism OP/USD $0.5627 -15.5% Celestia TIA/USD $1.73 -13.8% Lido DAO LDO/USD $0.7919 -13.1%

Trader Notes: ByBit partner Justin Bennett noted that after failing to hold the $106,600 level on Thursday, Bitcoin could either pull back or enter a consolidation phase on Friday. He expects a potential weekend rally into the $106,000–$107,000 range, a move he describes as "typical retail behavior."

However, Bennett warns that BTC may revisit the $100,000 lows soon after. If Bitcoin manages a high-timeframe breakout above $107,000, this bearish scenario would be invalidated.

Michael van de Poppe offered a more optimistic take, pointing to Bitcoin's strong daily close despite heightened volatility. He sees it as a bullish continuation signal, implying that upward momentum likely isn’t exhausted yet.

Ted Pillows added macro context, observing that while many are panicking over a 3%–5% dip, global M2 money supply is surging to all-time highs across major economies. With liquidity expanding rapidly, Bitcoin may be poised to catch up and rally in response.

Henry aka LordOfAlts emphasized Bitcoin’s resilience, stating the market has likely entered an accumulation phase. He believes recent price action reflects healthy corrections rather than a trend reversal. "Any breakdowns could be fakeouts," he said, encouraging traders to stay patient. His next short-term target for Bitcoin is $135,000.

