June 13, 2025 3:07 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Further — Traders Eye Weekend Rally Before Retest Of $100K Lows

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets declined sharply on Friday as renewed Israel-Iran tensions weighed on broader macro sentiment, triggering risk-off behavior across digital assets.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$105,055.29-2.1%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,527.32-7.3%
Solana SOL/USD$145.11-7.7%
XRP XRP/USD$2.12-4.8%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1764-5.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001185-5.1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume decreasing by 16% and daily active addresses grew by 3.8%.
  • Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,766 to 10,776 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 72.5%.
  • Coinglass data reports 236,616 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $1.13 billion.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Optimism OP/USD$0.5627-15.5%
Celestia TIA/USD$1.73-13.8%
Lido DAO LDO/USD$0.7919-13.1%

Trader Notes: ByBit partner Justin Bennett noted that after failing to hold the $106,600 level on Thursday, Bitcoin could either pull back or enter a consolidation phase on Friday. He expects a potential weekend rally into the $106,000–$107,000 range, a move he describes as "typical retail behavior."

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

However, Bennett warns that BTC may revisit the $100,000 lows soon after. If Bitcoin manages a high-timeframe breakout above $107,000, this bearish scenario would be invalidated.

Michael van de Poppe offered a more optimistic take, pointing to Bitcoin's strong daily close despite heightened volatility. He sees it as a bullish continuation signal, implying that upward momentum likely isn’t exhausted yet.

Ted Pillows added macro context, observing that while many are panicking over a 3%–5% dip, global M2 money supply is surging to all-time highs across major economies. With liquidity expanding rapidly, Bitcoin may be poised to catch up and rally in response.

Henry aka LordOfAlts emphasized Bitcoin’s resilience, stating the market has likely entered an accumulation phase. He believes recent price action reflects healthy corrections rather than a trend reversal. "Any breakdowns could be fakeouts," he said, encouraging traders to stay patient. His next short-term target for Bitcoin is $135,000.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$46.59-1.49%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$105368.69-0.33%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1773-2.15%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2537.25-4.04%
LDO/USD Logo
$LDOLido DAO
$0.8000-7.19%
OP/USD Logo
$OPOptimism
$0.5690-%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000012-2.54%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$145.57-4.48%
SPX/USD Logo
$SPXSPX
$1.35-14.7%
TIA/USD Logo
$TIACelestia
$1.75-9.08%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.14-2.52%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved