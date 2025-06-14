As gold teases all-time highs, peaking at $3,446 an ounce on Friday and logging its best half-year rise in more than 40 year, investors are scrambling into ETFs to join the party. Yet as several gold ETFs have tracked the metal’s rocket-like run, a more fundamental question is rising to the surface: Are these ETFs designed for the type of crisis driving gold’s rise?

That is, can your gold ETF really save you when it counts?

When Safe-Haven Investing Gets Technical

Gold’s rally this year has been fueled by a powerful combination of Middle East tensions, U.S. fiscal instability, and weakening dollar. But in the midst of all the macro upheaval, investors in ETFs might be overlooking an important nuance: the structural strength of their gold holdings.

On the surface, highly traded ETFs such as the SPDR Gold Shares GLD, iShares Gold Trust IAU, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF SGOL, and SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM appear to be identical. They all aim to track the price of gold, have low expense ratios, and are traded with lots of liquidity. However, beneath the surface, the distinctions might prove fatal in an actual crisis situation.

Consider storage, for instance. GLD holds much of its gold in the vaults of HSBC in London, subject to UK law. SGOL holds its bullion in Zurich and London, and IAU has vaults in New York, Toronto, and London. During times of peace, this is a small asterisk. During wartime, or during sanctions, sovereign freezes, or bank disruptions, geography of the vault can be the weak spot or secret advantage of an ETF.

Also, not all ETFs have the same redemption rights. GLD permits large institutions to trade shares for real bullion, but individual investors can’t. SGOL has more transparency in auditing and bar listings, and while GLDM is less expensive, it’s less accommodating in redemption and verification.

Liquidity Vs. Ownership

And then there’s the derivative problem. Certain “gold” ETFs don’t own any physical gold at all, opting for futures or swap contracts instead, subjecting investors to counterparty risk, particularly in times of market stress. Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund DBP and ProShares Ultra Gold UGL are examples of such speculative funds, constructed more for short-term tactical use than long-term crisis protection.

To investors leveraging gold as a hedge against monetary breakdown, this makes all the difference. A futures-backed gold ETF can track price beautifully, until liquidity evaporates or the roll cost is unsustainable.

Global central banks are voting with their vaults. They've bought over 1,000 tonnes of gold in the last year, according to the World Gold Council, cited in a Bloomberg report, and now hold bullion equivalent to 18% of outstanding U.S. public debt—up from 13% a decade ago.

That’s had a long shadow over Treasuries and the dollar, and might drive more institutional money into physical gold exposure. If it does, ETFs that stockpile actual bullion, not promises to deliver bullion, might be the next best thing.

Know Your Gold

As gold charges toward $3,500, and possibly even $4,000 by mid-2026, according to Goldman projections, ETF investors need to peer past the shiny charts.

Price is only part of the equation. In a time of geopolitical uncertainty, structural transparency, redemption rights, and vault geography may be what distinguishes gold ETFs that glitter from those that merely shine.

ETF Structure Storage Location Redeemable for Gold? Expense Ratio GLD Physical HSBC vault, London (U.K.); New York (U.S.A.); Zurich (Switzerland) Yes (institutions only) 0.40% IAU Physical New York (U.S.A.), Toronto (Canada), Zurich (Switzerland) vaults Yes (institutions) 0.25% SGOL Physical Zurich (Switzerland), London (U.K.) Yes 0.17% GLDM Physical London (U.K.) —smaller bars Limited 0.10% UGL Derivatives N/A (futures-based) No 0.95% Key Gold-Backed ETFs – At a Glance

